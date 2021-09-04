Match ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.
Goals from summer signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City make the perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign at Everton.
Ex-Barcelona player Losada side-footed in superbly before Janine Beckie fired City's second following a driving run.
Shaw tapped in a third from close range with Steph Houghton adding the fourth with a superbly-taken free-kick.
The game at Goodison Park was the first in the WSL to be shown free-to-air on UK television.
Last season's runners-up City put on a show for those tuning in to BBC One with a dominant display to underline their 2021-22 title credentials.
Their front three ran riot against the home side's back-five defensive setup in the first-half, with Losada's cool finish off the post, Beckie's unchallenged driving run into the middle and finish and Shaw's simple finish ending the game as a contest.
Steph Houghton's typically ruthless and well-executed free-kick iced the cake as City extended their unbeaten run in WSL to 19 games with an 11th straight win over Everton.
Willie Kirk's side have big aspirations this season of breaking into the top three of the division after a summer that has seen them bring in nine players.
They were second-best throughout, though, with Danielle Turner's low free-kick, pushed past the post by Karima Benameur, the closest they came to a goal.
'We are still dragging our heels on a number of things'
Everton boss Willie Kirk: "The way the game started in the first few minutes, I thought we looked bright enough but we never managed to look after the ball well enough and we weren't brave enough out of possession. The way we have been playing and training has been based around that bravery and we were nowhere near the level. That caused us a lot of problems. That's disappointing.
"I thought we opened the second half really well and it was a lot, lot brighter but the damage had already been done. I would have been very worried if we didn't get a reaction from the players at half-time. We changed the shape and made a couple of substitutes which got a reaction."
Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor: "We've made big steps but we are still dragging our heels on a number of things. It was a really efficient and professional performance. We were put under pressure in different spells. We managed the first part of the game really well and scored some exceptional goals with real quality.
"It's three points, that's all it is. With where we're at, I did think a point here today would be a good result. Everton are a good team with good players and even at 4-0 they were putting us under pressure, they didn't give up, so it was pleasing to get a clean sheet."
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1MacIver
- 4Sevecke
- 5BjornBooked at 90mins
- 20FinniganSubstituted forBennisonat 45'minutes
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 8Christiansen
- 22GalliSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
- 7DaliSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
- 19AnvegardSubstituted forGauvinat 83'minutes
- 9DugganSubstituted forSørensenat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Emslie
- 13Gauvin
- 14Sørensen
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5GreenwoodSubstituted forKennedyat 73'minutes
- 3Stokes
- 7CoombsSubstituted forScottat 81'minutes
- 17Losada
- 19WeirSubstituted forStanwayat 65'minutes
- 13Raso
- 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 65'minutes
- 11BeckieSubstituted forHempat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Scott
- 10Stanway
- 15Hemp
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Booking
Nathalie Bjorn (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathalie Bjorn (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Bjorn.
Post update
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Valérie Gauvin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Nicoline Sørensen replaces Toni Duggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Aurora Galli.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Valérie Gauvin replaces Anna Anvegard.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Post update
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).