The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women4

Everton 0-4 Man City: New signings impress as City hammer Everton

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Goals from summer signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City make the perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign at Everton.

Ex-Barcelona player Losada side-footed in superbly before Janine Beckie fired City's second following a driving run.

Shaw tapped in a third from close range with Steph Houghton adding the fourth with a superbly-taken free-kick.

The game at Goodison Park was the first in the WSL to be shown free-to-air on UK television.

Last season's runners-up City put on a show for those tuning in to BBC One with a dominant display to underline their 2021-22 title credentials.

Their front three ran riot against the home side's back-five defensive setup in the first-half, with Losada's cool finish off the post, Beckie's unchallenged driving run into the middle and finish and Shaw's simple finish ending the game as a contest.

Steph Houghton's typically ruthless and well-executed free-kick iced the cake as City extended their unbeaten run in WSL to 19 games with an 11th straight win over Everton.

Willie Kirk's side have big aspirations this season of breaking into the top three of the division after a summer that has seen them bring in nine players.

They were second-best throughout, though, with Danielle Turner's low free-kick, pushed past the post by Karima Benameur, the closest they came to a goal.

'We are still dragging our heels on a number of things'

Everton boss Willie Kirk: "The way the game started in the first few minutes, I thought we looked bright enough but we never managed to look after the ball well enough and we weren't brave enough out of possession. The way we have been playing and training has been based around that bravery and we were nowhere near the level. That caused us a lot of problems. That's disappointing.

"I thought we opened the second half really well and it was a lot, lot brighter but the damage had already been done. I would have been very worried if we didn't get a reaction from the players at half-time. We changed the shape and made a couple of substitutes which got a reaction."

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor: "We've made big steps but we are still dragging our heels on a number of things. It was a really efficient and professional performance. We were put under pressure in different spells. We managed the first part of the game really well and scored some exceptional goals with real quality.

"It's three points, that's all it is. With where we're at, I did think a point here today would be a good result. Everton are a good team with good players and even at 4-0 they were putting us under pressure, they didn't give up, so it was pleasing to get a clean sheet."

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1MacIver
  • 4Sevecke
  • 5BjornBooked at 90mins
  • 20FinniganSubstituted forBennisonat 45'minutes
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 8Christiansen
  • 22GalliSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
  • 7DaliSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
  • 19AnvegardSubstituted forGauvinat 83'minutes
  • 9DugganSubstituted forSørensenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Emslie
  • 13Gauvin
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forKennedyat 73'minutes
  • 3Stokes
  • 7CoombsSubstituted forScottat 81'minutes
  • 17Losada
  • 19WeirSubstituted forStanwayat 65'minutes
  • 13Raso
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 65'minutes
  • 11BeckieSubstituted forHempat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Scott
  • 10Stanway
  • 15Hemp
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  6. Booking

    Nathalie Bjorn (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathalie Bjorn (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Bjorn.

  11. Post update

    Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Danielle Turner tries a through ball, but Valérie Gauvin is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Nicoline Sørensen replaces Toni Duggan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Aurora Galli.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Valérie Gauvin replaces Anna Anvegard.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11002023
3Aston Villa Women11002113
4Tottenham Women11001013
5Arsenal Women00000000
6Brighton Women00000000
7Chelsea Women00000000
8West Ham Women00000000
9Leicester City Women100112-10
10B'ham City Women100101-10
11Reading Women100102-20
12Everton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories