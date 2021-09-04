The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Remi Allen gives Villa victory

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarah Mayling celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Leicester City in the Women's Super League
Sarah Mayling scored Aston Villa's first goal of the Women's Super League season

Remi Allen marked her Aston Villa debut by scoring the winner against her former club Leicester City in an absorbing Women's Super League game.

Natasha Flint had put newly promoted Leicester City in front after a mistake by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Villa turned it around with two goals in as many minutes after half-time.

Sarah Mayling equalised with a spectacular free-kick before skipper Allen hit the winner from close range to earn Carla Ward's side three points.

Leicester went in front on 39 minutes, and were good value for their lead.

Hampton had already made a spectacular save to keep out Flint, but she was left holding her head in her hands after allowing the Leicester player's attempt to spin off her gloves and into the net.

Villa were much more potent after the interval, and levelled through Mayling's wonderful set-piece.

The home fans were still celebrating when Allen made it 2-1, but they had a scare when substitute Lachante Paul was denied an equaliser by Hampton in stoppage time.

While Villa now prepare for a game at West Ham on 11 September, Leicester will look to learn lessons from their first game in England's top tier.

On this evidence, the Foxes have much to offer this season.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3SargeantSubstituted forN'Dowat 50'minutes
  • 6AsanteBooked at 59mins
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8Arthur
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forLittlejohnat 90+7'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 12HuttonBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHaylesat 45'minutes
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 20Davison
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 28Levell
  • 3TierneyBooked at 68mins
  • 5McManusBooked at 82mins
  • 6BroughamBooked at 84mins
  • 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forHowardat 61'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 18BarkerSubstituted forDevlinat 45'minutes
  • 21CainSubstituted forPaulat 79'minutes
  • 27O'Brien
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 10Devlin
  • 11Paul
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 34Smith
Referee:
Helen Conley
Attendance:
741

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Leicester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Leicester City Women 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Alisha Lehmann.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Brougham.

  6. Post update

    Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sam Tierney.

  9. Booking

    Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women).

  12. Booking

    Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Lachante Paul replaces Hannah Cain.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Shania Hayles is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Sam Tierney tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11002023
3Aston Villa Women11002113
4B'ham City Women10100001
5Tottenham Women10100001
6Arsenal Women00000000
7Brighton Women00000000
8Chelsea Women00000000
9West Ham Women00000000
10Leicester City Women100112-10
11Reading Women100102-20
12Everton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport