Sarah Mayling scored Aston Villa's first goal of the Women's Super League season

Remi Allen marked her Aston Villa debut by scoring the winner against her former club Leicester City in an absorbing Women's Super League game.

Natasha Flint had put newly promoted Leicester City in front after a mistake by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Villa turned it around with two goals in as many minutes after half-time.

Sarah Mayling equalised with a spectacular free-kick before skipper Allen hit the winner from close range to earn Carla Ward's side three points.

Leicester were good value for their lead.

Hampton had already made a spectacular save to keep out Flint, but she was left holding her head in her hands after allowing the Leicester player's attempt to spin off her gloves and into the net.

Villa were much more potent after the interval, and levelled through Mayling's wonderful set-piece.

The home fans were still celebrating when Allen made it 2-1, but they had a scare when substitute Lachante Paul was denied an equaliser by Hampton in stoppage time.

While Villa now prepare for a game at West Ham on 11 September, Leicester will look to learn lessons from their first game in England's top tier.

On this evidence, the Foxes have much to offer this season.