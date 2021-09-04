Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Leicester City Women 1.
Remi Allen marked her Aston Villa debut by scoring the winner against her former club Leicester City in an absorbing Women's Super League game.
Natasha Flint had put newly promoted Leicester City in front after a mistake by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
Villa turned it around with two goals in as many minutes after half-time.
Sarah Mayling equalised with a spectacular free-kick before skipper Allen hit the winner from close range to earn Carla Ward's side three points.
Leicester were good value for their lead.
Hampton had already made a spectacular save to keep out Flint, but she was left holding her head in her hands after allowing the Leicester player's attempt to spin off her gloves and into the net.
Villa were much more potent after the interval, and levelled through Mayling's wonderful set-piece.
The home fans were still celebrating when Allen made it 2-1, but they had a scare when substitute Lachante Paul was denied an equaliser by Hampton in stoppage time.
While Villa now prepare for a game at West Ham on 11 September, Leicester will look to learn lessons from their first game in England's top tier.
On this evidence, the Foxes have much to offer this season.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3SargeantSubstituted forN'Dowat 50'minutes
- 6AsanteBooked at 59mins
- 33Pacheco
- 8Arthur
- 16McLoughlin
- 7LehmannSubstituted forLittlejohnat 90+7'minutes
- 4Allen
- 12HuttonBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHaylesat 45'minutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 20Davison
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 28Levell
- 3TierneyBooked at 68mins
- 5McManusBooked at 82mins
- 6BroughamBooked at 84mins
- 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forHowardat 61'minutes
- 8Pike
- 18BarkerSubstituted forDevlinat 45'minutes
- 21CainSubstituted forPaulat 79'minutes
- 27O'Brien
- 9Sigsworth
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 10Devlin
- 11Paul
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 34Smith
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 741
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Leicester City Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Brougham.
Post update
Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sam Tierney.
Booking
Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Brougham (Leicester City Women).
Booking
Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Lachante Paul replaces Hannah Cain.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Shania Hayles is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Sam Tierney tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.