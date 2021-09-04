The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 Birmingham City Women: Spurs win opening game

Kit Graham scores for Tottenham against Birmingham City in the Women's Super League
Kit Graham scored Tottenham's opening goal of the new Women's Super League

Kit Graham scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs opened their Women's Super League campaign with three points against Birmingham City.

Graham found the back of the net as her whipped delivery into the box following a short corner routine eluded everyone.

Earlier, the former Charlton player had gone close from outside the box.

Birmingham, under new boss Scott Booth, only managed to register one attempt on target as Spurs secured victory in front of their own fans.

Spurs struggled for goals last season as they mustered 18 in 22 league games on their way to finishing eighth in the 12-team table.

Against Birmingham, they had 19 attempts of which five were on target.

Graham - before she scored - Jessica Naz and substitutes Tang Jiali and Angela Addison all went close as Rehanne Skinner's team put on an attacking show for their fans.

New Birmingham boss Booth knows he has work to do if his side are to improve on last season's 11th-place finish.

His side were wasteful when it came to set-pieces, but he will be encouraged by the way they stayed in the game and fought to the finish.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forUbogaguat 60'minutes
  • 21Clemaron
  • 4GreenSubstituted forAddisonat 82'minutes
  • 29Neville
  • 16GrahamSubstituted forTangat 53'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Ramsey
  • 12Smith
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25HollowaySubstituted forSuttieat 86'minutes
  • 11PennockSubstituted forFinnat 61'minutes
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWhelanat 61'minutes
  • 19Whipp
  • 17Quinn
  • 9EwensSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 74'minutes
  • 7SarriBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 14Finn
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 26Suttie
  • 32Cowie
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Angela Addison is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.

  5. Booking

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tang Jiali.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jessica Naz.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Tang Jiali is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Arabella Suttie replaces Rebecca Holloway.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Josie Green.

  16. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11002023
3Aston Villa Women11002113
4Tottenham Women11001013
5Arsenal Women00000000
6Brighton Women00000000
7Chelsea Women00000000
8West Ham Women00000000
9Leicester City Women100112-10
10B'ham City Women100101-10
11Reading Women100102-20
12Everton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

