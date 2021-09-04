Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kit Graham scored Tottenham's opening goal of the new Women's Super League

Kit Graham scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs opened their Women's Super League campaign with three points against Birmingham City.

Graham found the back of the net as her whipped delivery into the box following a short corner routine eluded everyone.

Earlier, the former Charlton player had gone close from outside the box.

Birmingham, under new boss Scott Booth, only managed to register one attempt on target as Spurs secured victory in front of their own fans.

Spurs struggled for goals last season as they mustered 18 in 22 league games on their way to finishing eighth in the 12-team table.

Against Birmingham, they had 19 attempts of which five were on target.

Graham - before she scored - Jessica Naz and substitutes Tang Jiali and Angela Addison all went close as Rehanne Skinner's team put on an attacking show for their fans.

New Birmingham boss Booth knows he has work to do if his side are to improve on last season's 11th-place finish.

His side were wasteful when it came to set-pieces, but he will be encouraged by the way they stayed in the game and fought to the finish.