John McGinn (right) has scored 10 goals for Scotland

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Moldova Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 4 Sept Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

John McGinn is aiming for another "goals flurry" as he returns from Covid-19 infection to play for Scotland against Moldova on Saturday.

The Aston Villa midfielder scored six times in six internationals in 2019.

Now he is available again along with Stephen O'Donnell, Kevin Nisbet and Nathan Patterson after they missed Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Denmark.

McGinn believes the Scots can qualify for the World Cup finals if they can be more "clinical" in front of goal.

Steve Clarke's side sit fourth behind the Danes, Israel and Austria in qualifying Group F and the 26-year-old midfielder said: "We've got an uphill task to finish first, but second is still within reach.

"We have belief, but it's easy for me to sit here and say the right things. We need to do it on the park. We are still capable."

McGinn thinks Scotland should live up to their billing as favourites against visitors sitting bottom of the table.

"We didn't create enough chances the other night, but we were up against the top seed," he said.

"Tomorrow night, we well get chances and it's up to me and the strikers who are in good form for their clubs. We are more than capable of getting those goals and hopefully I can have another flurry."

McGinn expects Moldova to set out to "frustrate" Scotland at Hampden.

"In games we expect to win at home recently, we've dealt with it pretty well," he said. "We've scored early which is important.

"They're no mugs and they'll relish the atmosphere at Hampden, so it's up to us to get an early goal and show the supporters what we can do. If it does take to the 85th minute to get the goal then the three points is all that matters."

Team news

Midfielder McGinn missed Wednesday's defeat having sat out recent Aston Villa games while suffering from Covid and Rangers' Nathan Patterson was self-isolating as a close contact.

Fellow right-back Stephen O'Donnell was unable to travel because of Denmark's Covid protocols, while Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet was absent in Copenhagen with a knock.

However, all four trained with the Scotland squad on Friday, while Clarke reported only a "couple of niggles" following the midweek defeat.

What do we know about Moldova?

Since a high of 37 in 2008, Moldova have slipped to 175th in the world, although that is a rise of two from their all-time low in November.

Libya-born Italian Roberto Bordin, the 56-year-old former Napoli and Atalanta midfielder, got off to a disappointing start after becoming head coach in February following his exit from Neftci as they headed for the Azerbaijan league title.

A 1-1 draw at home to Faroe Islands in his debut in charge was quickly followed by an 8-0 thrashing in Denmark.

Bordin led Moldova to a 1-0 defeat of Azerbaijan in a June friendly, but that is the their only win in 22 internationals since their last competitive victory - 1-0 at home to Andorra in a European Championship qualifier in June 2019.

It was followed by Saturday's 2-0 home Group F loss to Austria and they head to Hampden on the back of 14 consecutive away defeats since beating San Marino 1-0 in the Nations League in November 2018.

A lack of goals has been a major problem for a squad mainly consisting of players from Moldova's domestic league or nearby Romania, with 34-year-old Voluntari defender Igor Armas their top scorer with five in 70 internationals.

Match statistics

Scotland and Moldova last faced one another in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup - after a 1-1 draw in Chisinau, the Scots won 2-0 at Hampden with goals from Christian Dailly and James McFadden.

Moldova have faced the British home nations on eight previous occasions in World Cup qualifying, losing seven and drawing one and have lost their last five by an aggregate score of 17-0.

Scotland are unbeaten in their last eight home World Cup qualifiers (winning five) since losing 2-0 to Belgium back in September 2013.

Moldova have lost 13 of their last 16 away matches in qualifying for major tournaments and have lost their last nine by an aggregate score of 27-1.

Scotland have lost three of their last four competitive matches, drawing the other - one more than they had in their previous 14.

Moldova have conceded more goals - 15 - than any other side in Group F so far in this qualifying campaign.

John McGinn has scored nine goals in eight home qualifiers and no player has ever netted more goals on home soil for Scotland in qualifying matches, with Ally McCoist also scoring nine in 21 appearances.

John McGinn has scored in each of his last two home World Cup qualifying matches. The only players to score in three in a row are Mo Johnston and Kevin Gallacher.