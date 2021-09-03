Sutton United's trip to Colchester called off after Covid-19 cases

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Sutton United
Sutton United played at their home ground in the EFL for the first time last week

Sutton United's League Two match away against Colchester United on Saturday has been postponed.

The newly-promoted club say they have had a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad which, together with injuries and international call-ups, means they cannot fulfil the fixture.

The English Football League will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

A re-arranged date for the game will be announced in due course.

Sutton have yet to win any of their four League Two matches since being promoted from the National League as champions last season.

The club was forced to play their first three league matches away from home as work to replace their synthetic pitch with a grass surface had not been completed.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • ColchesterColchester UnitedPSutton UnitedSutton UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BradfordBradford City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • ExeterExeter City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • NewportNewport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00BarrowBarrow
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • StevenageStevenage15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Harrogate431084410
3Bradford531196310
4Swindon531163310
5Hartlepool43017439
6Leyton Orient52217438
7Mansfield52127707
8Northampton42113307
9Stevenage521256-17
10Port Vale51313216
11Exeter51315506
12Carlisle51314406
13Colchester51314406
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512256-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511349-54
23Oldham510447-33
24Sutton United402235-22
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC