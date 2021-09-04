League Two
NewportNewport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Harrogate431084410
3Bradford531196310
4Swindon531163310
5Hartlepool43017439
6Leyton Orient52217438
7Mansfield52127707
8Northampton42113307
9Stevenage521256-17
10Port Vale51313216
11Exeter51315506
12Carlisle51314406
13Colchester51314406
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512256-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511349-54
23Oldham510447-33
24Sutton United402235-22
