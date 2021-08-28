Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Merthyr Town say the "buzz is back" following a difficult spell when the club was "mothballed" due to Covid-19.

The Southern League Premier outfit are fan-owned having reformed in 2010 after Merthyr Tydfil FC was liquidated.

The decision to suspend playing until the start of the 2021-22 season was a move in which chairman Howard King said was to avoid possible bankruptcy.

"It was a shock to us," said supporter Carl Harbord, who has since joined the club's board of directors.

"We were all excited for the season to kick off and on first impressions we were shocked and disappointed.

"But when it was explained the implications of us playing then it was totally understandable and saved the club.

"We had no income coming in and playing in the English pyramid we had different rules to the Welsh teams.

"It was the correct decision."

Merthyr followed the lead of Guernsey, who pulled out of the Isthmian League for the 2020-21 campaign due to travel restrictions.

The Merthyr players were told they were free to leave the club with only manager Gavin Williams staying on.

Williams has since left the Penydarren Park club and new boss Dean Clarke has had to start from scratch.

"It must have been hard for Dean," Harbord added.

"Starting off a new job he had to field a new squad but we're all excited for the season now, he's done well.

"We've got a good side. They're all young footballers and they want to be there.

"The buzz is back again. Our season ticket sales are up. Things are looking promising at the moment."

Harbord is part of a new board of directors at the club, which has Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her filmmaker fiancé Jonny Owen among their sponsors.

Merthyr are the lowest placed of the five Welsh clubs who play within the English pyramid but there is no desire currently to join Welsh system, despite recent hardships.

"I don't think you ever rule anything out," Harbord said.

"We're a fan-owned club and the fans would have to vote for it and at the moment I don't think the fans are keen on it.

"We want to stick to the English pyramid and have hopes of joining the Football League one day.

"You could say that might be unreasonable but you never know? You look at Salford City and you look at Wrexham getting these people coming in and helping the club.

"Obviously we've got a chance of European games and televised games but also hope for a good FA Cup run."