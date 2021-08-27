Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Steve Evans won nine caps for Wales' senior side under John Toshack

Former Wales international Steve Evans is hoping a playing comeback at the age of 42 will lead to a managerial role.

The ex-Wrexham defender left his role as The New Saints' assistant boss when manager Scott Ruscoe departed in April.

Evans joined Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town in the summer but insists a return to management remains his aim.

"I left TNS and ultimately I thought I was going back into management," Evans said.

"But it wasn't to be and the next best thing was to come back playing.

"I'll see everybody first hand and plus it's still development for me.

"I'm under one of the most experienced managers in the Welsh Prem in Huw [Griffiths, Caernarfon manager].

"I've known him for a long time. I can't fail to learn and to continue to develop. So when that opportunity does come I'm going to be in a much better position than I am."

Evans, who had been part of New Saints' managerial team since June 2017, was playing for FC Oswestry Town in the North West Counties League as recently as 2019.

Eyebrows were raised when Evans accepted an offer from Caernarfon manager Griffiths to make a playing comeback.

Steve Evans first joined TNS in 1999 and made over 250 appearances in two spells

"I'm enjoying it as well," Evans told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Me and Huw had an honest conversation and I said to him that I didn't know where I was physically.

"He said 'come and have a look' and so far, so good.

"Am I probably going to play every game in the season? Possibly not, but I'll do my utmost off the pitch to keep myself fit and to try and play every game.

"I'm a bit of a realist as well as an optimist, but as long as the body holds up.

"I've never had pace so that doesn't bother me but I can read the game and actually I can read the game even better now because I know football a lot better than when I was playing."

Evans, who was a youngster at Crewe Alexandra and West Bromwich Albion, is the oldest player currently playing in the Cymru Premier but is by no means the only one defying age.

Double-title winning Connah's Quay Nomads captain George Horan, 39, and Evans' former New Saints team-mate Michael Wilde, 38, now at Flint Town United, remain top-flight regulars.

"You look at them and they're two of the best players in the Welsh Prem," added Evans, who was sent off in Caernarfon's Cymru Premier loss to Newtown.

"Age is just a barrier, it's just a number. As long as the body holds up and you feel good then why not?"