Moussa Sissoko: Watford sign midfielder from Tottenham for around £3m
Last updated on
Watford have signed Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko in a deal worth around £3m.
The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Hornets.
He played 202 times for Spurs after joining from Newcastle in August 2016 and played a key role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2019.
"He is a very good player and I think he would be very good for us," Watford boss Xisco Munoz said on Friday.
