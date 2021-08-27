Moussa Sissoko: Watford sign midfielder from Tottenham for around £3m

Moussa Sissoko
Sissoko has 71 caps for France and featured in two matches at Euro 2020

Watford have signed Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko in a deal worth around £3m.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Hornets.

He played 202 times for Spurs after joining from Newcastle in August 2016 and played a key role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2019.

"He is a very good player and I think he would be very good for us," Watford boss Xisco Munoz said on Friday.

