Sissoko has 71 caps for France and featured in two matches at Euro 2020

Watford have signed Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko in a deal worth around £3m.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Hornets.

He played 202 times for Spurs after joining from Newcastle in August 2016 and played a key role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2019.

"He is a very good player and I think he would be very good for us," Watford boss Xisco Munoz said on Friday.

Watford travel to Tottenham on Sunday (14:00) having picked up one win and one loss from their opening two Premier League games.

