Cliftonville and Glentoran are level on points at the top of the Women's Premiership with four games to play

Holders Glentoran will meet Crusaders Strikers in the final of the Women's Challenge Cup after narrow semi-final victories.

Emma McMaster and Lauren Wade cancelled out Kirsty McGuinness' opener s Glentoran defeated Cliftonville 2-1.

Crusaders also prevailed in their semi-final after a 2-1 victory over Sion Swifts thanks to goals by Lisa Armour and Jessica Rea.

The Irish Cup decider takes place at Windsor Park on 15 October.

At Clandeboye Park in Bangor, Northern Ireland forward McGuinness opened the scoring from the left-hand side of the penalty area on 25 minutes.

However Glentoran are unbeaten in the competition since 2018 for a reason and levelled just before half-time through McMaster's header.

McGuinness had a penalty saved by Ashleigh McKinnon as Cliftonville missed the chance to double their lead, and Wade;s excellent goal from the left handed Glentoran an advantage they wouldn't relinquish.

In the second semi-final at Castledawson Crusaders battled their way to a first decider since 2015.

Lisa Armour opened the scoring for the Strikers on three minutes with a header from a corner, but Erin McLaughlin levelled for Sion just before the break.

However the winner arrived on 49 minutes in spectacular fashion as Jessica Rea sent a screamer into the top corner from outside the box.