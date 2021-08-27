Last updated on .From the section Irish

Doherty haunts Coleraine as Larne win six-goal thriller

Ben Doherty scored a late goal against his former club as Larne beat Coleraine 4-2 in a thrilling opening match of the of the new Irish Premiership season.

Aaron Traynor and Matthew Shevlin had cancelled out Kofi Balmer's opener for Larne, who then hit back through David McDaid.

Doherty netted on his league debut after joining from Coleraine before Lee Lynch wrapped up the win.

Portadown and Glenavon played out a 1-1 draw in Friday's other match.

Both sides looked like they would settle for an opening-day draw but the Mid-Ulster derby sprang into life when Paul Finnegan netted in injury-time.

However there was further drama to come when Michael O'Connor scored a superb free-kick to rescue a point for the Lurgan Blues at Shamrock Park.

At Inver Park, Larne led at the break thanks to Balmer's goal however it was Coleraine who had the better of the chances after a bright opening 30 minutes.

After tame early efforts by Luke McKendry, who moved to Coleraine in a swap deal from Larne which saw Ben Doherty go the other direction, Oran Kearney's men should have taken the lead in the opening quarter.

Jamie Glackin showed some excellent skill to slip away from two Larne players before finding Aaron Traynor, whose powerful cross was met by Matthew Shevlin in the middle, however Rohan Ferguson pulled off a superb save to keep the forward out from close range.

Ferguson, who won the Irish Premiership with Linfield two seasons ago, was again called into action to deny Evan Tweed to keep the scores level.

Opposite number Gareth Deane easily saved from Doherty, however he had to be alert to stop Mark Randall's header from finding the net.

Kofi Balmer scored the first goal of the new season in front of a jubilant home support

However Deane was beaten on 33 minutes by Balmer's close-range header from Doherty's corner. Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Balmer also scored in Ballymena United's opening day win over Coleraine last season, and it was a double whammy for the Bannsiders as former fan favourite Doherty clamed an assist on his Larne debut.

Deane was called into action again right after the restart to keep out Randall's low strike, and the Bannsiders were level six minutes later when Traynor connected with Lyndon Kane's cross to head past Ferguson from close range.

The turnaround was complete when Shevlin headed home a cross from McKendry on 68 minutes, however Larne hit straight back through McDaid, who converted from close range four minutes later.

However Coleraine's staff felt McDaid should not have been on the pitch following a heavy tackle on Traynor, which saw a melee between players and the dugouts and respective assistant amanagers Tim McCann and Willie Murphy sent off.

There was late drama to come when Doherty fired home from the edge of the area to haunt his former side on 88 minutes, and the winger didn't hold back after netting against his former side.

Lynch netted in injury-time to secure the win and ensure Larne's title challenge got off to the best possible start.

Glenavon new boy Mark Haughey is tackled by Portadown's Scottie McLeod

Late drama at Shamrock Park

Glenavon had the better of the chances in the first half at Mourneview Park as Matthew Fitzpatrick had his overhead kick into the net ruled out for offside.

Daniel Purkis dragged a shot wide and Harry Doherty made a fine save to deny James Singleton's header. Lee Bonis headed off-target for the hosts.

After the break, Ruairi Croskery headed over the bar and cannoned a header off the post.

Glenavon's Andrew Waterworth was introduced as a second-half substitute on his bow for his new club and made an immediate impact.

The ex-Linfield forward headed round the post and then dragged a shot inches wide of the post.

In the first minute of added time, Finnegan tapped in at the back post from Croskery's delivery but three minutes later O'Connor dramatically levelled with a superb free-kick into the top corner.