Sarr has two international caps for Senegal

Tottenham have signed 18-year-old defensive midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

Sarr, who is Spurs' fourth signing of the summer, will remain with the French Ligue 1 club on loan for the rest of the season.

Capped by Senegal, he played 25 times for Metz last season, scoring four times, and all three games this term.

He follows Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini in joining Spurs this summer.