Leigh Griffiths has yet to play a competitive match for Celtic this season

Celtic and Dundee are in talks over a potential loan move for forgotten Parkhead striker Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year old signed a new one-year deal with Celtic in the summer but has struggled to find a place in manager Ange Postecoglou's side.

Griffiths played for the Dens Park club for two years between 2009 and 2011 before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dundee have competition for the former Scotland striker from clubs abroad keeping tabs on developments.

Despite signing an extension in July, Griffiths has yet to play this season.

Last month, Griffiths was cleared of criminality over alleged inappropriate social media messages to teenage girls.

The former Hibs forward was sent home from the Scottish Premiership club's training base in Wales after allegations were made about one girl.

It then emerged that by Police Scotland were investigating a second case.