Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett misses out through suspension after being sent off after scoring the winning goal against St Johnstone last weekend.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist misses out again while he awaits the results of the scan on his knee injury.

Hearts could hand debuts to two loan signings - Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn and Bristol City defender Taylor Moore.

Forward Armand Gnanduillet is available again after missing two games for personal reasons, but defender Stephen Kingsley remains out with illness.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "We haven't appealed Pete's red card and the reason for that is he actually reported an Achilles problem after the game.

"To be fair, if he had been available for this weekend, we would have appealed it because I think it was quite clear there was a touch that forced him over. Pete is not a diver."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I am looking forward to going back there - there's a lot of good people there. We signed the majority of players that are there and they are all really good boys.

"Tam was there when I was up there - he was helping out with the 18s. He has had a great start to the season, so it's two teams going into it in great form."

Did you know? United have won all three of their home games this season, while Hearts had won three in a row away from Tynecastle until losing 3-2 to Celtic a fortnight ago.

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and defender Paul McGinn have both shaken off bouts of illness.

However, midfielder Joe Newell is battling to shrug off the abdominal issue that kept him out against Dundee, while a decision is still to be taken on captain Paul Hanlon, with club medics treading carefully following the concussion the centre-half suffered against Rijeka earlier this month.

Chris Cadden is back in training following a lengthy lay-off with a thigh problem but is unlikely to be involved, while fellow midfielder Melker Hallberg and striker Christian Doidge remain out long-term.

Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald is likely to miss out after going off with a knock against Motherwell.

James Penrice is available again after recovering from Covid-19, while fellow left-back Adam Lewis, defender Tom Parkes and wide-man Cristian Montano are pushing for returns.

Defender Jack McMillan and winger Jaze Kabia remain out along with suspended player/assistant manager Marvin Bartley.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes: "We had a draw last weekend, so we're looking to bounce back from that and get three points against Livingston.

"It'll be a tough game, but if we can go into the international break with 10 points from the first four games, it would be great start."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We never really performed to the levels expected on Saturday. Definitely defensively it wasn't good enough, but with the boys we have got in the building, I'm more than comfortable we will turn the corner at some point.

"But, when the fixture list came out, I knew this might be a position we found ourselves in. I think we are everybody's tip for relegation this year now that Hamilton are out the league, but we will thrive off that."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in four home games this season, while Livingston have lost all three of their opening league games.

Motherwell v Dundee (Sat, 15:00)

Sean Goss, who had spells with Rangers and St Johnstone and who has joined Motherwell after leaving Shrewsbury Town, could make his debut, while fellow midfielders Barry Maguire and Liam Donnelly are back from injury.

However, Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell could miss out again through illness.

Striker Cillian Sheridan is in contention to return to Dundee's squad after missing the last two matches with a groin problem, while left-back Jordan Marshall is free of suspension.

Defender Cammy Kerr has also been back in training this week and could be involved after a knee injury picked up more than a month ago, but forward Danny Mullen is still a couple of months away from a return.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We've got a great attitude and spirit among the players and the way we came from behind to win last weekend showed that.

"The challenge for us is to have a consistent run of performances, wins and results, but we will have to work exceptionally hard to beat Dundee."

Dundee centre-half Lee Ashcroft: "It was only a couple of weeks ago that we beat Motherwell in the League Cup, so it's fresh in the minds of both teams. We know what they're about and hopefully we can put on a repeat performance down at their ground.

"It's been a mixed bag of a start. We're frustrated we've not had a league win yet, but we've had performances we can build on and, if we keep playing the way we have been, the wins will come."

Did you know? This is the first Premiership meeting between the sides since Motherwell won 4-3 at Fir Park in April 2019, but Dundee won this month's League Cup meeting at Dens Park 1-0.

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister is unable to say how many of those who missed Thursday's Europa League play-off against Alashkert because of Rangers' Covid-19 outbreak will be able to return on Sunday.

Goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier and fellow full-back Calvin Bassey, plus wingers Scott Wright and Ryan Kent, and manager Steven Gerrard all did not travel.

However, striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder John Lundstram return from European suspensions and McAllister expects midfielder Scott Arfield to recover from a foot injury picked up in Armenia.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thinks there is "still a chance" left-back Greg Taylor could be fit for Sunday despite the shoulder injury picked up in Thursday's Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar.

The Australian also expects striker Kyogo Furuhashi to bounce back from "his usual bruises and knocks" after being a marked man after scoring seven goals since signing for Celtic this summer.

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic is available to make his debut after his transfer from Legia Warsaw, while midfielders James McCarthy and James Forrest are pushing for fitness after missing the Netherlands trip.

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "On the Covid issues, we are guided by doctors and by the governing bodies. We adapt day by day to see who is available and who is not. That's all we can do.

"It has been a tough three or four days. If we all can come together, we can hopefully get a result."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "What's important is we have had a really positive month so far and, in terms of improvement in our performances and getting reward for that, Sunday is another opportunity to build on that momentum for us.

"We want to continually improve our performances and Sunday is a great chance for us to establish our football against a very good opponent in a difficult environment. What a great test it's going to be for us."

Did you know? Rangers, unbeaten in six successive Old Firm derbies, have gone four games unbeaten after three straight defeats, while Celtic's loss away to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday ended a run of six straight wins.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Striker Marley Watkins, who has returned to Aberdeen from Cardiff City after last season's injury disrupted loan spell, and on-loan Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff could make their debuts.

Forward Connor McLennan is hopeful of returning following a hamstring strain, but midfielder Ryan Hedges and centre-half Andrew Considine remain sidelined.

Centre-back Jack Baldwin could make his debut for Ross County, having signed following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Two loan signings, Coventry City midfielder Jack Burroughs and Southampton full-back Jake Vokins miss out again and are likely to be sidelined for several weeks yet.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I jokingly said last weekend 'thanks Neil!' to [SPFL chief executive] Neil Doncaster because of the fixture list we've been given.

"It is what it is. We knew we'd be playing the top teams in the opening weeks of the season, but you get on with it. It's a new-look Aberdeen, with a new manager, new assistant manager, fresh faces in the team, fairly new owner, so a slightly different Aberdeen we'll be facing."

Did you know? Aberdeen have gone four games without a win, with Thursday's defeat by Qarabag ending a run of three consecutive home wins, while County have not won in three outings.

St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sun, 15:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will be back in the technical area having sat out the 6-0 defeat by Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, midfielder Alan Power is suspended after being sent off at Celtic Park.

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon will again be assessed having just failed to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off defeat at home to LASK.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is likely to miss out again, while Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen is unlikely to be eligible until after the international break.

St Mirren assistant manager Lee Sharp: "Jim is fine. I have spoken to him quite a few times this week and he is all good and looking forward to getting back in tomorrow [Saturday].

"Jim spoke to a lot of the boys individually. It was a case of, 'it's done now, let's move on and focus on the next game'. Everybody was upbeat when they returned on Tuesday, the mood was very good and training has been excellent this week."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We have competed against two top teams in Europe, didn't let themselves down and we nearly got through to the group stage of the Conference League.

"It has given them a taste of European football and I said to them let's make sure we get that again. We will refocus straight away and we will move on."

Did you know? St Johnstone have yet to win inside 90 minutes in any of their eight games this season, their only victory coming on penalties in a League Cup win over Championship side Arbroath, while St Mirren are without a win in four.

