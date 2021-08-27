Rangers manager Steven Gerrard got the better of Celtic four times last season

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes victory at Ibrox on Sunday can serve as a "circuit-breaker" to Rangers' recent dominance of the Old Firm derby.

The Parkhead side have gone six consecutive matches without victory against their Glasgow rivals.

Postecoglou stressed Sunday will be just one of many potentially "defining moments" this season, but said he recognises the value of a victory.

"It's a game you want to win," said the Australian.

"Whenever the pendulum swings one way or the other and there's dominance on one side or the other, you need at times to have that circuit-breaker just to swing momentum to us.

"That's more of a singular task for the weekend rather than something that's going to define our season. The challenge on the weekend is to face a strong opponent in their own backyard where the record is against us."

Rangers went unbeaten in derby matches last season as they powered to the Scottish Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard's side won three of the four league meetings, drawing the other, and knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup.

"There will be defining moments throughout the season no doubt," he said. "For us, what's important is that we've had a really positive month so far in terms of improvement in our performances and getting reward for that.

"Sunday's another opportunity to build on that momentum, but it's the end of August and there's still a hell of a lot of football to be played. We're not going to get carried away with whatever the outcome is."

Postecoglou says this fixture is known the world over and he developed an appreciation for it when growing up in Australia.

"It's a big fixture in Oz," he said. "Many of the pubs around midnight get fairly busy with interest on both sides of the camp.

"It's not lost the significance of this fixture for me because growing up in Australia there were a couple of games from around the world everyone tuned into and this was certainly one of them."