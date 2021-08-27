Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Callum Johnson has featured twice for Portsmouth this season, and was sent off in the club's second-round defeat by Millwall in the EFL Cup

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Callum Johnson on a season-long loan deal from fellow League One club Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old full-back has made 48 appearances for Pompey since joining from Accrington Stanley in September last year.

Town boss Simon Grayson moved for Johnson after defender Brad Halliday suffered a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old is set to miss the rest of the campaign with ligament damage.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.