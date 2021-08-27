Callum Johnson: Fleetwood Town sign Portsmouth defender on loan

Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Callum Johnson in action for Portsmouth
Callum Johnson has featured twice for Portsmouth this season, and was sent off in the club's second-round defeat by Millwall in the EFL Cup

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Callum Johnson on a season-long loan deal from fellow League One club Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old full-back has made 48 appearances for Pompey since joining from Accrington Stanley in September last year.

Town boss Simon Grayson moved for Johnson after defender Brad Halliday suffered a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old is set to miss the rest of the campaign with ligament damage.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC