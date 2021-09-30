Aston Villa have won two and drawn one of their first three games of the season

Carla Ward is the "big kid" doing a big job at Aston Villa.

A manager always ready with a joke, she has made a serious impression in her short spell in the Women's Super League.

The 37-year-old defied the odds in her first season to keep Birmingham City in the top flight, battling against off-field challenges, Football Association charges, an injury crisis and a low player budget.

Now, in her second WSL season, Ward has swapped royal blue for claret and blue - jumping to rivals Aston Villa and leading them through an unbeaten start.

She has been described by her players as "passionate", "honest" and a "bag of energy" and is often joking with her staff, dragging players into news conferences to settle a light-hearted dispute or challenging journalists for their season predictions.

"She thinks she's funny but she's not," Scotland international Chloe Arthur joked on the WSL media day at the start of the season.

Ward responded: "I'm far funnier than the players - honestly!"

It's these moments that perfectly capture the "big kid" in Ward, but when it comes to the job on the pitch defender Natalie Haigh says "she is very professional and demands high standards".

"I would say I'm a relaxed individual but people will laugh when they read that because from press conferences they probably think I'm not," Ward told BBC Sport.

"I think I'm a very open manager and I'm inclusive, fun, lively and a bit of a big kid at times. I'm honest. People sometimes like it but sometimes don't. I say what I think and wear my heart on my sleeve, which is sometimes my downfall.

"It's important that players know where they are at - it's something I learned very early on in my managerial career. You have to have the hard conversations. I probably didn't do it enough.

"Now I know you have to front things up so players know where they stand. There is no grey area. It's black and white. It's something I believe in and something I will always stick to."

'You couldn't not get into football'

Carla Ward made over 200 appearances for Sheffield FC as a player

Ward will lead her team out at Villa Park for the first time on Saturday when they take on leaders Arsenal (17:15 BST), live on BBC Two.

Her previous visits to Villa Park came as a Birmingham City rival or as a kid, when she stopped off at Cadbury's World on the way to watch a game.

In the opposite dugout will be a familiar face in Arsenal assistant Leanne Hall, who coached Ward at Sheffield FC and was someone the Villa boss tried to bring in while in charge of Sheffield United.

Ward's long career in Sheffield saw her make more than 200 appearances, and she captained the side before moving into management to continue a life that has always revolved around football.

"My first football memory is when I played for Barton Junior School in Torquay and I got selected for the boys' team," said Ward.

"I scored my first goal - it bounced off me - but I remember that so clearly. It was like a dream come true because it was my first competitive goal... or at least what I thought was competitive at the time. I was so young and so small but I remember it.

"I grew up on a council estate in Torquay and it was full of lads playing football. We used to climb over the school gates and use the pitches to play. I was surrounded by boys who played so you couldn't not get into it."

'I want to be learning and competing with the best'

Carla Ward's Birmingham City side finished two points above the relegation spot last season

Ward moved into management in 2017 but can already boast a packed CV.

At Sheffield United, she led the club to their highest finish in the Championship, before avoiding relegation with Birmingham City last season.

She says she has already "learnt a huge amount" during her short spell at Villa so far, but where does she see herself in five years' time?

"Hopefully I will be here. I want to build something and continue the drive of what the club wants," said Ward.

"I want to be knocking on the door of the top four. Everyone who knows me knows I'm ambitious. I don't just want to be a manager competing in the WSL. I want to be learning and competing with the best.

"I had struggles at Sheffield United which taught me an awful lot, then I had struggles at Birmingham City. I'm a big believer in hard times making you stronger and developing you quicker.

"You have to take every single opportunity as a development moment because I think even towards the end of my career I'll still be learning.

"I've learnt a lot about people and creating environments - that is a big one for me. Can we get players battling for each other and walking in with a smile on their face?

"The players know we will look after them but they also know when they get on the pitch they need to give us everything."