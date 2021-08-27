Match ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 3.
Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score two late goals on his Inter Milan debut as the defending Serie A champions beat Verona.
Ivan Ilic intercepted a poor Samir Handanovic pass and chipped the keeper to give the hosts a shock lead.
Lautaro Martinez levelled with a header from a flicked-on long throw-in.
Correa, on loan from Lazio, headed Matteo Darmian's cross into the top corner and then hammered in a second in injury time from 20 yards.
Inter only completed the signing of the 27-year-old Argentina international the day before the game.
Simone Inzaghi's side beat Genoa 4-0 in their season-opener on Saturday.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 96Montipò
- 23MagnaniBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDawidowiczat 75'minutes
- 21Günter
- 17CeccheriniSubstituted forCasaleat 53'minutes
- 5FaraoniSubstituted forSutaloat 75'minutes
- 78HonglaSubstituted forTamezeat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 14Ilic
- 8Lazovic
- 18CancellieriSubstituted forLasagnaat 62'minutes
- 10Zaccagni
- 7Barak
Substitutes
- 1Pandur
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Lasagna
- 16Casale
- 22Berardi
- 24Bessa
- 27Dawidowicz
- 30Frabotta
- 31Sutalo
- 32Ragusa
- 61Tameze
- 99Di Carmine
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forVidalat 66'minutes
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVecinoat 87'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 66'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCorreaat 74'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forSensiat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
- Attendance:
- 11,214
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 3.
Goal!
Goal! Verona 1, Inter Milan 3. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darko Lazovic (Verona).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bosko Sutalo (Verona) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Nicolò Barella.
Booking
Adrien Tameze (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Verona).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Edin Dzeko.
Goal!
Goal! Verona 1, Inter Milan 2. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Bosko Sutalo.
Post update
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Antonin Barak (Verona).
Post update
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Giangiacomo Magnani.
