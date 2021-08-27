Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season, after netting four for Dortmund last season

Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim in a thriller - with all three of their goalscorers born in England.

The England midfielder Jude Bellingham, from Stourbridge, set up Sunderland-born Giovanni Reyna for the opener.

After Christoph Baumgartner equalised, 18-year-old Bellingham hammered in from the edge of the box.

Munas Dabbur scored in the 90th minute for Hoffenheim - but then Erling Braut Haaland, from Leeds, blasted in an injury-time winner.

Haaland plays for Norway and Reyna is a USA international, with both born in England while their fathers played in the Premier League. Claudio Reyna had two years at Sunderland, while Alf-Inge Haaland played for Nottingham Forest and Leeds - and both had spells at Manchester City.

Reyna's goal for Dortmund came on the day he became the youngest player to feature in 50 Bundesliga games.