Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2.
Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim in a thriller - with all three of their goalscorers born in England.
The England midfielder Jude Bellingham, from Stourbridge, set up Sunderland-born Giovanni Reyna for the opener.
After Christoph Baumgartner equalised, 18-year-old Bellingham hammered in from the edge of the box.
Munas Dabbur scored in the 90th minute for Hoffenheim - but then Erling Braut Haaland, from Leeds, blasted in an injury-time winner.
Haaland plays for Norway and Reyna is a USA international, with both born in England while their fathers played in the Premier League. Claudio Reyna had two years at Sunderland, while Alf-Inge Haaland played for Nottingham Forest and Leeds - and both had spells at Manchester City.
Reyna's goal for Dortmund came on the day he became the youngest player to feature in 50 Bundesliga games.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierBooked at 54mins
- 28Witsel
- 16Akanji
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forPasslackat 84'minutes
- 8DahoudBooked at 36mins
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forWolfat 72'minutes
- 7ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 64'minutes
- 11Reus
- 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 84'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- 39Wolf
- 42Gurpuz
- 47Papadopoulos
Hoffenheim
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 22Vogt
- 38PoschBooked at 7mins
- 17Raum
- 8GeigerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDabburat 83'minutes
- 13StillerSubstituted forRutterat 45'minutes
- 7Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGacinovicat 70'minutes
- 16Rudy
- 14BaumgartnerBooked at 1minsSubstituted forAdamyanat 70'minutes
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 10Dabbur
- 12Pentke
- 15Adams
- 18Samassékou
- 20Gacinovic
- 23Adamyan
- 29Skov
- 30John
- 33Rutter
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2.
Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).
Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, TSG Hoffenheim 2. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Akpoguma following a corner.
Attempt missed. Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur replaces Dennis Geiger because of an injury.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.