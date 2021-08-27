German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Hoffenheim: Reyna, Bellingham and Haaland score in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham celebrates
Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season, after netting four for Dortmund last season

Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim in a thriller - with all three of their goalscorers born in England.

The England midfielder Jude Bellingham, from Stourbridge, set up Sunderland-born Giovanni Reyna for the opener.

After Christoph Baumgartner equalised, 18-year-old Bellingham hammered in from the edge of the box.

Munas Dabbur scored in the 90th minute for Hoffenheim - but then Erling Braut Haaland, from Leeds, blasted in an injury-time winner.

Haaland plays for Norway and Reyna is a USA international, with both born in England while their fathers played in the Premier League. Claudio Reyna had two years at Sunderland, while Alf-Inge Haaland played for Nottingham Forest and Leeds - and both had spells at Manchester City.

Reyna's goal for Dortmund came on the day he became the youngest player to feature in 50 Bundesliga games.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierBooked at 54mins
  • 28Witsel
  • 16Akanji
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forPasslackat 84'minutes
  • 8DahoudBooked at 36mins
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forWolfat 72'minutes
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 64'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 84'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 39Wolf
  • 42Gurpuz
  • 47Papadopoulos

Hoffenheim

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 22Vogt
  • 38PoschBooked at 7mins
  • 17Raum
  • 8GeigerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDabburat 83'minutes
  • 13StillerSubstituted forRutterat 45'minutes
  • 7Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGacinovicat 70'minutes
  • 16Rudy
  • 14BaumgartnerBooked at 1minsSubstituted forAdamyanat 70'minutes
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 10Dabbur
  • 12Pentke
  • 15Adams
  • 18Samassékou
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 23Adamyan
  • 29Skov
  • 30John
  • 33Rutter
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home24
Away10
Shots on Target
Home13
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG Hoffenheim 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, TSG Hoffenheim 2. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Akpoguma following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marco Reus.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

  13. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Donyell Malen.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur replaces Dennis Geiger because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund32019636
2Wolfsburg22003126
3B Leverkusen21105144
4Hoffenheim31118534
5Bayern Munich21104314
6Freiburg21102114
7RB Leipzig21014133
8Köln21015413
9VfL Bochum 184821012113
10Stuttgart21015503
11Mainz210112-13
12Union Berlin20203302
13Arminia Bielefeld20201102
14Frankfurt201125-31
15SpVgg Greuther Fürth201126-41
16B Mgladbach201115-41
17Augsburg201104-41
18Hertha Berlin200225-30
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories