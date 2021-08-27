Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

BBC Sport understands a move to Manchester City will not happen for the 36-year-old.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a press conference on Friday.

Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m in 2003 and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club.

'He knows that we're here' - Solskjaer on Ronaldo

During the press conference early on Friday, before news of United's approach broke, Solskjaer said he was surprised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to bring his time in Italy to a close.

He added that Ronaldo had been spoken to by United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, his Portugal team-mate.

"I didn't think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus," Solskjaer said. "It's been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course.

"I know Bruno has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we're here."

Manchester City had looked to be one of the favourites to land the former Real Madrid player when some reports suggested external-link personal terms had already been agreed between the two.

Speaking before City face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said: "Cristiano is a Juventus player. I cannot add anything else.

"In these three or four days left until the transfer window shuts, anything can happen but, in my view, there are few players - Cristiano Ronaldo included, Messi is another - they decide where they are going to play.

"Right now, my feeling is I am more than delighted with the squad we have and we will stay the same."

On Wednesday, Juventus told Ronaldo they were willing to sell him during the transfer window - but only if their conditions were met by interested clubs.

"[Ronaldo] gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on," Allegri said on Friday.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.

"He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example among the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

According to reports, Ronaldo informed his Juventus colleagues he was set to leave this month after two years at the 36-time Serie A champions.

He then drove to the training ground on Friday morning but left before taking part in the session.

A week ago, Allegri said Ronaldo had "never expressed a desire to leave" Juventus, and that the player had told him he was staying at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo himself called media speculation about his future "a disrespect for me as a man and as a player" in a lengthy Instagram post a few days earlier.