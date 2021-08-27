Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United are in talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

BBC Sport understands a move to Manchester City will not happen for the 36-year-old.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a press conference on Friday.

Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m in 2003 and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club.

During the press conference early on Friday, before news of United's approach broke, Solskjaer said he was surprised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to bring his time in Italy to a close.

He added that Ronaldo had been spoken to by United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, his Portugal team-mate.

"I didn't think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus," Solskjaer said. "It's been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course.

"I know Bruno has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we're here."

More to follow.