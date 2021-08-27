Taylor Moore: Hearts sign Bristol City defender on season-long loan

Hearts have signed English defender Taylor Moore on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 24-year-old, who can play right-back or in central defence, joined the Robins from Lens in 2016.

But he has only played once this season - in an EFL Cup defeat on penalties away to League Two side Forest Green Rovers after a 2-2 draw.

Moore has made 60 appearances for the Championship club, 28 of them last season.

