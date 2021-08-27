Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts have signed English defender Taylor Moore on a season-long loan from Bristol City, with manager Robbie Neilson saying it is "a bit of a coup".

The 24-year-old, who can play right-back or in central defence, joined the Robins from Lens in 2016.

But he has only played once this season - in an EFL Cup defeat on penalties away to League Two side Forest Green Rovers after a 2-2 draw.

"He's got a wealth of experience at a really high level," Neilson said.

Moore, who has had previous loan spells with Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool, has made 60 appearances for the Championship club, 28 of them last season.

"His style of play will suit how we play and he's versatile too, which is a bonus, so I'm sure he'll do really well for us," Neilson told his club website.

