BBC Sport will broadcast the FA Cup first qualifying round match between Lichfield City and Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, 4 September.

The match between ninth-tier Lichfield and seventh-tier Nuneaton will be streamed on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app at 15:30 BST.

Teams need to progress through the fourth qualifying round to reach the first round proper.

The FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary season.

Lichfield, of the Midland League Premier Division, are competing at this stage for just the second time in their history, and have never been further.

Borough, meanwhile, have a relatively rich history in the competition, reaching the third round on three occasions, most recently taking Premier League Middlesbrough to a replay in 2006, before going out.

Commentary of the game comes from Tom Gayle and former Everton midfielder and 2009 finalist, Leon Osman.

This forms part of a double header of live football on the day, with coverage of the Women's Super League opening weekend fixture between Everton and Manchester City on BBC One from 13.15.