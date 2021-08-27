Last updated on .From the section Hull

Tyler Smith spent last season on loan in League One with Swindon Town

Hull City have signed Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Swindon, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances.

Smith, who made his Blades debut in the Carabao Cup win over Carlisle earlier this season, previously played under Tigers boss Grant McCann during a loan spell at Doncaster.

"We are delighted to get this deal done," McCann told the club website. external-link

