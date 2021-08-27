Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alanna Kennedy (left) scored Australia's first goal in their 4-3 win over Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Manchester City have signed Australia defender Alanna Kennedy on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old spent last season in the Women's Super League at Tottenham.

She was part of the Matildas team that knocked Great Britain out in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before losing to Sweden in the semi-finals.