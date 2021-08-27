Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have signed 23-year-old defender Liam Scales on a four-year deal from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has spent two years at Shamrock, making 50 appearances.

"Liam is a young player who has impressed us," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

"We think he has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions."

