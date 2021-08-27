Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 41 goals in 61 appearances in the Championship for Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.

The 26-year-old Serbia international has scored 56 goals in 135 appearances for the west London club since joining in January 2018, initially on loan.

Mitrovic will now remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026.

"I want to thank everyone at the club for making me feel at home and showing how much they believe in me and how much they love me here," he said. external-link

Former Partizan, Anderlecht and Newcastle United man Mitrovic played an influential role in Fulham's promotions to the Premier League in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

He scored 12 goals in 20 outings after joining on loan from the Magpies at the start of 2018, and made the switch permanent that summer.

After relegation from the Premier League in 2018-19, he netted 26 times as Fulham went back up through the play-offs a year ago.

He only netted three league goals last season as the Whites dropped out of the top flight again, but Mitrovic has begun the new Championship campaign with three goals in four outings.

"Mitro has been a driving force in both of our recent promotion campaigns, as he's scored many important goals and created numerous indelible memories for Fulham," Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website. external-link

"He's always embraced the love of our supporters, he really cares about Fulham and he continues to produce joy for us on and off the pitch."