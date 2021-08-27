St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hit out at LASK boss Dominik Thalhammer after his side's 2-0 in the Europa Conference League play-off. He said: "Their coach made a comment last week about us being 'disgusting' and I let it go because maybe it got lost in translation. But having been there tonight, I now know that wasn't right." (Herald) external-link

And Saints' cup-double winning boss Davidson said he was surprised a German official was chosen for their game against Austrians LASK. He said: "That's like us getting an Irish or a Welsh one. I told my staff beforehand to be careful with the officials, because they and the Austrians would understand each other." (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen are lining up a loan move for Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, after completing the move to bring Marley Watkins back to Pittodrie on Thursday. (Evening Express) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is targeting a new centre-back, another forward and a goalkeeper if possible before the end of the transfer window. (Scotsman) external-link

Jack Ross will be "surprised and disappointed" if Hibernian don't bolster their squad before transfer window closes. (Scotsman) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi may be a doubt for Celtic's trip to face Rangers on Sunday after picking up a knock against AZ Alkmaar. (Herald) external-link