Leicester will face Serie A side Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the 2021-22 Europa League.

West Ham, competing in the group stage for the first time, have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Scottish champions Rangers will play Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A

Celtic are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

The first group stage matches will take place on Thursday, 16 September.

This year's Europa League final will take place in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on Wednesday, 18 May.

Draw in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray.

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

