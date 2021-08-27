Europa League draw: Leicester, West Ham, Rangers & Celtic discover groups
Leicester will face Serie A side Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the 2021-22 Europa League.
West Ham, competing in the group stage for the first time, have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.
Scottish champions Rangers will play Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A
Celtic are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.
The first group stage matches will take place on Thursday, 16 September.
This year's Europa League final will take place in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on Wednesday, 18 May.
Draw in full
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray.
Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna
