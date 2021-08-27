Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Kurt Zouma is a former France U21 captain and has won eight caps for the senior side

West Ham are closing in on the £25m signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Manager David Moyes has been desperate to bolster his Hammers squad ahead of their return to European competition.

Zouma, 26, is undergoing a medical and it is understood personal terms have been agreed.

The France defender played 36 times for Chelsea last season but is not viewed as a long-term prospect by Thomas Tuchel, who has been targeting Sevilla's France defender Jules Kounde.

Zouma joined Chelsea as a 19-year-old from St Etienne in January 2014 and has had loan spells in the Premier League with Stoke and Everton.

He has made 151 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

West Ham have started the season in superb fashion, recording back-to-back victories against Newcastle and Leicester to top the Premier League after two games.

However, Moyes knows he needs more players if West Ham are to maintain their progress once the competing demands of league football and the Europa League begin to have an impact next month.