The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Reading WomenReading Women0

Manchester United 2-0 Reading: New boss Marc Skinner opens WSL season with victory

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kirsty Hanson scores for Manchester United
Kirsty Hanson scored the first goal of the WSL season in front of 2,111 fans at Leigh Sports Village

Manchester United opened the new Women's Super League season with victory over Reading in manager Marc Skinner's first game in charge.

The home fans, back at an unrestricted Leigh Sports Village, were on their feet cheering as Kirsty Hanson slotted home Ella Toone's decisive pass.

Toone turned provider again after the break as Ona Batlle struck an exquisite long-range effort.

Earlier, Reading's Brooke Chaplen hit the underside of the crossbar.

Replays suggested the ball had crossed the line, but with no goalline technology or video assistant referee in the women's game, the officials were unable to take a closer look at whether it was a goal or not.

Instead, United capitalised with Batlle firing in a second moments later, sending the home fans into delirium.

Further chances fell for Leah Galton - who missed a glaring half-volley in the first half - as she nodded a header wide at the back post.

Substitute Martha Thomas, making her competitive debut, glanced an effort wide and saw a cross roll inches behind her as she waited unmarked in the centre, before curling a shot past the right post.

There were plenty of promising performances from Skinner's new signings, with Norwegian midfielder Vilde Boe Risa particularly impressive.

But aside from Chaplen's effort which hit the crossbar, Reading only had half chances - the midfielder herself striking over the bar from long range in the first half.

Victory sets United on their way for a season where they are pursuing a Champions League qualification spot.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 17Batlle
  • 8RisaSubstituted forRussoat 75'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 18Hanson
  • 37StaniforthBooked at 35minsSubstituted forGroenenat 66'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 7TooneSubstituted forThomasat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 20Smith
  • 21Turner
  • 23Russo
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 23Rowe
  • 4Peplow
  • 19Chaplen
  • 11HardingSubstituted forJeonat 71'minutes
  • 12Harries
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 6Rose
  • 7Jeon
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 34Wild
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 2, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jeon Ga-Eul.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo replaces Vilde Risa.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeon Ga-Eul (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Harries with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Jeon Ga-Eul replaces Natasha Harding.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen replaces Lucy Staniforth.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women11002023
2Arsenal Women00000000
3Aston Villa Women00000000
4B'ham City Women00000000
5Brighton Women00000000
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Everton Women00000000
8Leicester City Women00000000
9Man City Women00000000
10Tottenham Women00000000
11West Ham Women00000000
12Reading Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport