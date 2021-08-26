Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Hanlan scored nine times for Bristol Rovers during his time with the club

Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Brandon Hanlan from Bristol Rovers on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined Rovers in September 2020, making 48 appearances for the club and scoring nine times.

Hanlan has previously played for Charlton Athletic and Gillingham.

"He's an all-rounder who can score all types of goals, with his head and both feet, and his hold-up play is a big asset as well," said Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

"It's taken a lot of hard work to get this deal done, because there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs, but we're delighted that he's now a Wycombe Wanderers player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.