Stuart Armstrong will miss the qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova, and Austria

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has pulled out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 29-year-old has a calf injury but no replacement has yet been called up.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he will miss the weekend game against Newcastle United.

Scotland face Denmark away on 1 September, followed by Moldova at home and then Austria away as Steve Clarke's side seek to reach the 2022 World Cup.