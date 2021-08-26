Last updated on .From the section Bury

The fight to bring football back to Bury

A group of Bury fans have said made a bid to purchase Bury FC and their former Gigg Lane home with the aim of bringing the club back for the 2022-23 season.

Supporters group Est.1885 say that with the aid of a benefactor and fellow fan group Forever Bury, they aim to make a bid for the club and ground.

Bury FC's administrators put the 12,000-seater venue up for sale in May.

In a statement, Est.1885 asked all Bury fans to get behind the bid, which they say is also backed by Bury Council.

"We hope to provide further information and news when it is possible, but at the moment we ask for patience whilst we continue to work towards achieving the goal of saving Gigg Lane and Bury Football Club," it added.

After Bury FC was expelled from the English Football League in August 2019, supporters formed a separate club, Bury AFC, which was admitted to the 10th-tier North West Counties League Division One North for last season.

Bury FC owner Steve Dale put the club into administration in November with a view to finding new ownership and potentially obtaining readmission to the football pyramid.

An administrator's report into Bury FC in January said that six parties were interested in buying the club, with three of those making offers to buy the Shakers.