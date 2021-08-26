Champions League draw: Manchester City to face PSG and Chelsea will meet Juventus

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments440

Manchester City celebrate
Man City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the competition last season

Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn to face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Bruges in the Champions League group stage.

Holders Chelsea come up against Serie A giants Juventus, Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo.

Manchester United face Villarreal, who beat them in last season's Europa League final, as well as Italian club Atalanta and Swiss side Young Boys.

Liverpool are in a tough group with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

This year's Champions League final takes place at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Saturday, 28 May.

Mixed draw for English clubs

Pep Guardiola's City side, who were beaten by Chelsea last season in their maiden final in the competition, face a brace of tantalising Group A meetings with Lionel Messi's new club PSG.

Those matches could see a reunion for Messi with old foe Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been heavily linkedexternal-link with a move to City from Juventus before transfer deadline day.

The two sides meet in the competition for the second consecutive season after last season's semi-final showdown, which City won 4-1 on aggregate.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will also be a difficult proposition, having knocked out Manchester United in the group stage last season.

Jurgen Klopp's six-time winners Liverpool are arguably in this season's hardest group, along with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, Portuguese club Porto - winners in 1987 and 2004 - and seven-time European champions AC Milan.

Liverpool beat Milan in the famous 2005 final in Istanbul, but the Italians gained revenge in Athens two years later.

The toughest task for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side will be negotiating home and away meetings with Juventus, while the defending champions should have few problems against Zenit and Malmo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be much happier with Manchester United's chances of progression from Group F, having been knocked out in the group stage last season.

The Red Devils will be aiming to take revenge on Unai Emery's Villarreal, who beat them on penalties in the Europa League final last season.

Champions League stats

  • Chelsea only lost one of their 13 Champions League matches last season, their quarter-final second leg at home to Porto, which they lost 1-0. They remained unbeaten in their seven matches played away from Stamford Bridge (W6 D1).
  • In Champions League history, only one reigning champion has failed to progress from the initial group stage in the following season - that was Chelsea in 2012-13, who finished third in their group before lifting the Europa League that season.
  • Of the 25 managers to have taken charge of at least 50 Champions League matches, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has the best win percentage (63% - 86/136).
  • With PSG in the same group, Lionel Messi could face Manchester City for a seventh time in the Champions League - the Argentine has scored more goals against City than any other player in the competition (six goals in six games).
  • Liverpool have progressed from 11 of their 14 previous Champions League group stage participations, including all four under current manager Jurgen Klopp
  • Liverpool have won just one of their six meetings with Atletico Madrid in all European competition (D2 L3), losing home and away against them in 2019-20 as the Spanish side knocked them out in the last 16.
  • Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have played more Champions League matches than Manchester United (230), with the Red Devils one of just five sides to have 100 or more wins in the competition (121).
  • The four Champions League meetings between Manchester United and Villarreal have produced no goals, the most played fixture in the history of the competition to see no goals scored.

Comments

Join the conversation

443 comments

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:28

    15 CL titles in Liverpool's group ... 0 in PSG's .... just saying. Long may it continue

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 18:30

      Chris1995 replied:
      Great... Can you do us a graph using crayons?

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 18:22

    Who did Arsenal get?

    • Reply posted by glan1976 , today at 18:24

      glan1976 replied:
      Afc wimbledon.. next

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:20

    Liverpool in a tough group but a good group for the fans. Exciting games ahead.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:32

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Tough group but exactly the sort of games that Klopp looks forward to and generally performs well in.

  • Comment posted by Grayl1701, today at 18:20

    I see Man Utd got a draw that even they should be able to get out of..... 😂

  • Comment posted by YouKnighted, today at 18:26

    Easy draw for United, maybe we can get out the groups this time

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 18:44

      Carpe diem replied:
      Hopefully not!

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 18:18

    I think Liverpool out of the 4 English teams has the hardest gig. Playing two league winners and runners up in same group. How did that even happen.

    • Reply posted by Alan Williams, today at 18:22

      Alan Williams replied:
      Sexy group eh

  • Comment posted by neilLUFC, today at 18:31

    Barcelona in the Champions League !? Thought they were still in the ESL ??

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 18:57

      Chris1995 replied:
      No the ESL collapsed just like the relevance of your comment

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:23

    Group B is absolutely stacked!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:58

      Forza Italia replied:
      B certainly looks stacked

  • Comment posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 18:20

    Another opportunity for City to play PSG off the park twice and watch Poch's boys spit their dummies out!

    • Reply posted by jimbo45, today at 18:37

      jimbo45 replied:
      2 Horrible clubs... Nobody Cares

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:20

    An easy group for Man Utd, if they embarrass themselves by not going thru, they will have only themselves to blame.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Villarreal did it last season and they will do it again this season. We will all cheer for the Yellow Submarine, the Yellow Submarine…..

  • Comment posted by RJM, today at 18:34

    Oil baron derby

    • Reply posted by anti rags, today at 18:39

      anti rags replied:
      Get a life gloryhunter

  • Comment posted by Kevin Gerard, today at 18:31

    Utd get easy draw again

    • Reply posted by U23765430, today at 18:37

      U23765430 replied:
      Easy Draw again? Last year we got PSG and RB Liepzig and the one before that we got Juventus and Valencia which are hardly easy draws.

  • Comment posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 18:25

    Tough group for Liverpool but we should be able to finish in the top 2 as should City and Chelsea, Man U arguably had the easiest group and shouldn’t have a problem making through the group stages this season

    • Reply posted by spudy1000, today at 18:26

      spudy1000 replied:
      I very much agree i think if any side will struggle in will be city because there is quality in that group they should make it but leipzig could cause upsets

  • Comment posted by hjkarki, today at 18:25

    Tough but exciting draw for Liverpool! BRING IT ON…

    • Reply posted by TardiGrade, today at 18:27

      TardiGrade replied:
      Tough no , more like Brutal with capital "B"

  • Comment posted by som, today at 18:23

    Pep saw exactly what was coming and he said going by 2023. Manchester United group looks easy on paper though.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:59

      Forza Italia replied:
      What is coming?

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 18:20

    Excellent news about Citeh having to play PSG :)

    • Reply posted by GoatyMcGoatface, today at 18:22

      GoatyMcGoatface replied:
      Messi vs Ronaldo?

  • Comment posted by Finegas, today at 18:19

    Looked like City's group was going to be the dreaded 'Group of Death', but the sheer consistency in opponent for Liverpool in B, having to face Atletico, Milan and Porto has to make theirs the most tantalising - bring on the groups!

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 18:41

    The draw reminds me of the time in the World Cup qualifiers when Iran, Iraq, Syria and Libya were all drawn in the same group. That was truly the group of death.

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 18:45

      Mish replied:
      lol

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 18:45

    Who did Harry Kane get ? … oh he still plays for little Spurs so he wont be in it again !!

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 18:55

      Axemad replied:
      Didn’t realise that Harry Kane is a football team. Silly me. Living rent-free in your head, it would seem.

  • Comment posted by jonathanwba1981, today at 18:26

    utd getting a easy draw again what a shock NOT

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 19:11

      CJR replied:
      Bitter or what, you can only play who you are draw to play. Oh how many times have loserpool had the easy draw, live with it

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport