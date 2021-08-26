Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has been named Uefa men's Player of the Year 2020-21.

Jorginho, 29, beat Blues team-mate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to the top award.

Thomas Tuchel took the men's coach of the year award after guiding Chelsea to triumph in the Champions League.

There were further awards for Chelsea as Kante was named the midfielder of the year and Eduoard Mendy claimed the goalkeeper of the year prize.

Men's Uefa awards

Player of the year - Jorginho (Chelsea)

Coach of the year - Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Goalkeeper of the year - Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defender of the year - Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielder of the year - N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forward of the year - Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

President's award - Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical team that saved Christian Eriksen's life at Euro 2020.

Women's Uefa awards

Player of the year - Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Coach of the year - Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Goalkeeper of the year - Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Defender of the year - Irene Paredes (PSG)

Midfielder of the year - Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forward of the year - Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

More to follow.