Elliott Lee has joined the club where his father Rob made his name

Charlton Athletic have signed Luton Town attacking midfielder Elliot Lee on a season-long loan.

Lee is the son of former Charlton star Rob, who played 343 times for the Addicks, scoring 65 goals before joining Newcastle in 1992.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Oxford United, where he scored six goals for the League One side in 20 appearances.

He helped Luton win promotion from League One in 2019.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family obviously with the history of the club and my dad playing here, so I'm over the moon to be here and I can't wait to get started," Lee told the club website.

The former West Ham youngster had five loan spells before joining Barnsley in 2016.

He moved to Luton a year later as the club won promotion from League Two to the Championship in successive seasons.

"Elliot Lee is a player who has done well and been promoted from this division as well," said Charlton boss Nigel Adkins.

"He plays in the forward positions, whether he plays out wide or behind the striker.

"He's got a good pedigree. He's got experience. He's got goalscoring flair. He can see a pass and score a goal."

