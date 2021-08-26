Josh Key only made his English Football League debut on the opening day of last season

Exeter City defender Josh Key says he is using speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club to improve his performances.

Sunderland have reportedly had a bid in excess of £1m rejected by the League Two side, with Key still having two years left on his current deal.

"It's nice to know that there are people interested in your style of play and who you are as a player," Key said.

"It give you confidence to really push forward," he told BBC Sport.

"Any young player wants to be recognised by other teams as a good player."

City have already sold winger Joel Randall for a fee in excess of £1m this summer after his move to Peterborough United earlier this month and have earned more than £4m in sell-on fees since last summer after Ollie Watkins' move from Brentford to Aston Villa.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor says the club have still not received any suitable bids for Key, who became a regular last season having come up through the Grecians' well-respected youth academy.

"Something like that is very easy to let it get in the way of your performances," added Key, who has started all four of Exeter's League Two games this season.

"But right now I'm playing at my home town club Exeter, so I'm happy and I'm going to give it all I can whilst I'm here.

"I could be here for the next five or 10 years, who knows. I'm just going to keep performing and doing my best for the club and the fans, and if I perform well that speaks for itself. "