World Cup qualifiers: Bamford gets first England call-up as Alexander-Arnold returns

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has scored 18 goals in 67 Premier League appearances.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been left out of the 25-man squad.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both miss out through injury, whilst Arsenal's Ben White has Covid.

Gareth Southgate's side play three games in seven days in their first matches since their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

England play in Hungary on 2 September and host Andorra on 5 September, before travelling to Poland on 8 September.

There will be no England supporters at either of the away games as no travelling fans are allowed at any European qualifiers next month because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Bamford was 'very close' to Euros squad

Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the England squad after impressing since Leeds' promotion to the Premier League last summer.

Southgate said the 27-year-old has an opportunity to provide options going forward after injuries to some of his Euro 2020 squad.

"It is a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer. We are only two games into the season so we were never going to make big changes," said Southgate.

"Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine.

"His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season.

"We worked with him at Under-21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family."

Analysis - Bamford a 'powerful, mobile addition to Gareth Southgate's squad'

Phil McNulty - BBC Sport chief football writer

Patrick Bamford's first England call-up for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers is deserved reward for a striker whose career had been nomadic until his undoubted promise and talent flourished fully under the influence of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The 27-year-old was a key figure in Leeds' promotion to the Premier League and was also the spearhead as they finished ninth in their first season back in the top flight.

Bamford struggled to find stability after moving to Chelsea from Nottingham Forest, having loan spells at six clubs before establishing himself at Middlesbrough, where he had already been for a temporary spell, then moving on to Leeds.

He will be a powerful, mobile addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad, his style fitting perfectly into the intensity Bielsa demands from his team. Southgate will now hope to be the beneficiary of that development.

England captain Harry Kane and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin are Southgate's other strikers - with the manager delighted his main marksman's impasse with Spurs is at an end and he has decided to stay rather than pursue a move to Manchester City.

Southgate will now hope Kane can put an unsettled summer behind him and lead England's campaign to qualify for Qatar next year.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

