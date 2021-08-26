Last updated on .From the section England

Patrick Bamford has scored 18 goals in 67 Premier League appearances.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been left out of the 25-man squad.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both miss out through injury, whilst Arsenal's Ben White has Covid.

Gareth Southgate's side play three games in seven days in their first matches since their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

England play in Hungary on 2 September and host Andorra on 5 September, before travelling to Poland on 8 September.

There will be no England supporters at either of the away games as no travelling fans are allowed at any European qualifiers next month because of Covid-19 restrictions.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

