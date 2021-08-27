Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Edouard, Jota, Hibs, St Johnstone, McCart
Celtic are close to completing a £2.5m deal to sign striker Georgios Giakoumakis from VVV-Venlo. (Record)
Everton have emerged as possible suitors for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (Sun)
Rubin Kazan are believed to have bid £15m for Edouard. (Sun)
Benfica winger Filipe Jota is on Celtic's radar and could join before Tuesday's transfer deadline. (Record)
St Johnstone have turned down a third Hibernian bid for defender Jamie McCart. (Courier - subscription required)
And two English clubs are rivalling Hibs' interest in McCart. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Reports in Norway say Hibs have submitted an improved offer for IK Start captain and left-back Kristoffer Tonnessen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
And Hibs are also reportedly lining up a move for Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell. (Edinburgh Live)
Calum Butcher has agreed a contract extension to stay at Dundee United until 2023. (Record)
Former Aberdeen, Dundee and Rangers forward Greg Stewart has joined Indian Super League side Jamshedpur. (IFTWC)