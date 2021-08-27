Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are close to completing a £2.5m deal to sign striker Georgios Giakoumakis from VVV-Venlo. (Record) external-link

Everton have emerged as possible suitors for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (Sun) external-link

Rubin Kazan are believed to have bid £15m for Edouard. (Sun) external-link

Benfica winger Filipe Jota is on Celtic's radar and could join before Tuesday's transfer deadline. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone have turned down a third Hibernian bid for defender Jamie McCart. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

And two English clubs are rivalling Hibs' interest in McCart. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Reports in Norway say Hibs have submitted an improved offer for IK Start captain and left-back Kristoffer Tonnessen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

And Hibs are also reportedly lining up a move for Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell. (Edinburgh Live) external-link

Calum Butcher has agreed a contract extension to stay at Dundee United until 2023. (Record) external-link