A sold-out crowd of 5,400 were in attendance at Holker Street to see Barrow take on Aston Villa on Tuesday

Aston Villa have donated their share of the gate receipts from their Carabao Cup second-round tie at Barrow back to the League Two team.

The Premier League side won 6-0 at Holker Street on Tuesday.

Under the rules of the competition, Villa were due 45% of the gate money from the sold-out game.