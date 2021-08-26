Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Bruno Andrade made 27 appearances for Salford last season, scoring twice

Stevenage have re-signed Portuguese forward Bruno Andrade from League Two rivals Salford City.

The 27-year-old made 35 appearances during two loan spells with the club in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Andrade was in the Lincoln City side that won promotion to League One in 2019 but moved on to Salford in the following January transfer window.

His last appearance for the club was in the delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final win at Wembley in March.

"He has won promotion from this league already, and will add a huge amount of experience to us as a football team," said external-link Stevenage boss Alex Revell.

"It is down to him to get his head down and work hard to show everyone how good of a footballer he is."

No details of any transfer fee or Andrade's contract details have been disclosed, with Boro merely stating they had "agreed terms" with Salford..

