West Ham goalkeeper Randolph has failed to make Stephen Kenny's squad

Burnley defender Nathan Collins has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying triple-header.

There is no place for experienced West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The Republic face Group A table-toppers Portugal in Faro on Wednesday before home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia on 4 and 7 September.

Stephen Kenny's side are in need of points after starting the campaign with defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg.

Collins, who joined Burnley from Stoke this summer, has four Republic Under-21 caps to his name but has been drafted into the senior set-up for the first time on the back of making his Clarets debut as they knocked Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday night.

Randolph, who has 50 caps, has impressed in the Republic goal in recent years but has been overlooked with Kenny opting for Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers as his three stoppers.

Randolph, 34, has missed all of the Republic's matches this year and appears to be Hammers boss David Moyes' third-choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St-Germain.

Also missing out is West Brom's Callum Robinson after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson's absence comes as a blow to the Republic after the Baggies striker started the season in fine form with three goals in four Championship games.

The 26-year-old previously tested for Covid-19 in November, which ruled him out of the Republic's friendly with England at Wembley.

Kenny, who secured his first win as Republic boss against Andorra in June, is without several established internationals, including Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens and Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda.

Derby midfielder Jason Knight and Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene have been ruled out while Robbie Brady, who is a free agent after leaving Burnley, and Celtic midfielder James McCarthy are also absent.

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is one of several players who miss out through injury

St Mirren's Jamie McGrath and Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele retain their place in the squad having been called up in June, while Brighton forward Aaron Connolly and Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick return having missed the summer friendlies.

The Republic squad fly out to Portugal on Sunday ahead of Wednesday's encounter with the group favourites, who have included Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad.

The 36-year-old forward had been a doubt after injuring his arm in Juventus training earlier this week.

Ronaldo will become the world's all-time leading international goalscorer if he finds the back of the net against the Irish with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently tied on 109 with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).