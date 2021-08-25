Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City have won the League Cup in each of the last four seasons

Manchester United will host West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third round.

The tie will see Hammers boss David Moyes return to the club that sacked him in 2014 after 10 months in charge.

Four-time defending champions Manchester City will host League One side Wycombe Wanderers while Nuno Espirito Santo returns to his former club as Tottenham face Wolves.

Chelsea host Aston Villa and Norwich City welcome Liverpool in the other all-Premier League ties.

The games will take place in the week commencing 20 September.

Pep Guardiola's side have dominated the competition in recent years, winning it in each of the last four seasons including last year when they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley.

In other third-round ties featuring Premier League teams, Leicester City host Millwall, Everton travel to QPR, while Leeds also head to west London to face Fulham.

Watford entertain Stoke City, Burnley host Rochdale, Brighton are at home to Swansea City and Brentford, semi-finalists last year, will welcome League Two's bottom side Oldham Athletic to the Community Stadium.

The other two ties see Cheltenham Town, in the third round for the first time, travel to Preston North End and Wigan Athletic host Sunderland.

Third-round draw in full:

QPR v Everton

Preston v Cheltenham

Manchester United v West Ham United

Fulham v Leeds United

Brentford v Oldham Athletic

Watford v Stoke City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

Norwich City v Liverpool

Burnley v Rochdale

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United v Southampton

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall v Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City