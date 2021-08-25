Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers team-mates Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are Nigeria internationals

The SPFL is "fully supportive" of clubs that refuse to release players for international duty in red-list countries next month.

With world football governing body Fifa declining to extend its temporary release exemption, players are required to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel upon their return to Scotland.

Rangers pair Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun would be affected as they are set to be called up by Nigeria, who have a World Cup qualifier away to red-listed Cape Verde Islands.

That would rule midfielder Aribo and defender Balogun out of Scottish Premiership games away to St Johnstone and home to Motherwell.

"It would be unfair and unreasonable for SPFL clubs to have to release players under these circumstances and we wholeheartedly support any clubs who decline," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.