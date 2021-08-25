Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Aaron Lennon spent two years at Turf Moor before moving to Turkey

Burnley have re-signed winger Aaron Lennon on a free transfer and immediately named him in their team for the Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle.

The 34-year-old spent two years at the club before joining Turkish side Kayserispor in September 2020.

The former England winger played 55 times in all competitions for the Clarets and scored one goal after joining Burnley from Everton in 2018.

Lennon began his career at Leeds United before 10 years with Tottenham Hotspur.

